Swaraj will be remembered as mentor, guide: Indian envoy to Pak

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Paying a tribute to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday after a sudden cardiac arrest, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria on Thursday said his entire team will remember her as "a mentor and guide".

"A homage to our deeply respected former Minister (#SushmaSwaraj) @IndiainPakistan. The High Commission team remembers her with admiration and gratitude as a mentor and guide. Goodbye Ma'am," Bisaria tweeted.The Indian High Commission office in Islamabad also condoled Swaraj's demise on social media."In memory of our former External Affairs Minister #SushmaSwaraj (1952-2019), Condolence Book is open @IndiainPakistan to pay homage to the departed leader: 8-9 August (1000 hrs to 1230 hrs and 1400hrs - 1700hrs)," Indian High Commission office in Islamabad announced on Twitter.Sushma Swaraj, the most prominent woman face of the BJP, breathed her last on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she was cremated with full state honours in the presence of various political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and many others.Swaraj's demise came at a time of heightened tension between India and Pakistan, in the wake of New Delhi revoking Article 370 from the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.Followingly, Pakistan last night asked the Indian government to call back Bisaria. The decision was taken during the National Security Committee meeting held here, a statement by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. (ANI)