Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory flame ceremony held at J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): As part of celebrations of 50 years of India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war, the victory flame was received with tremendous fervour in Baramulla on Sunday.



As part of the year-long Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, four Victory Flames were lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National War Memorial on December 16, 2020, which were sent to four cardinal directions.

To mark the event at Baramulla, the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 war were paid homage in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Dagger War Memorial.

A series of cultural programmes were also organised by renowned artists followed by felicitation of Veer Naris and war Veterans. The event was attended by prominent civil dignitaries which included prominent public representatives, government officials, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Cooperation between the civilians and the armed forces makes Baramulla a peaceful area of the valley," General Officer Commanding of 19 Infantry Division Major General Virendra Vats told ANI.

President Municipal Council Baramulla Tauseef Raina said, "We salute to the martyrs who lost their lives for their country. Armed forces work 24 hours to protect our borders. We should work together towards peace in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Mashaal which was lit in Delhi has now reached Baramulla. The cultural programmes organised today was dedicated to the martyrs who lost their lives for their country," former President Municipal Council Baramulla Umar Kakroo said. (ANI)

