'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' victory flame ceremony held at Vilgam in J&K

As part of the year-long Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, four victory flames were lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National War Memorial on December 16, 2020, which were sent to four cardinal directions.

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Indian armed forces victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the year 2021 is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh.

One of the victory flames traveling north was brought to the 15 Rashtriya Rifles in Vilgam, J&K, from the Headquarter 8 Sector in Charkoot as part of its last lap.

The victory flame was received with tremendous fervour by the civilians at the Champora Bridge and a bike rally by the local youth ushered it throughout the route towards Vilgam via Dhama.

The victory flame was brought to the main gate of 15 Rashtriya Rifles at Vilgam where it was handed over for a mile-long victory run by national level sportspersons towards the celebration area.

At the last stretch of the run, the victory flame was handed over to the war veterans and was received by the Commander, Headquarter 8 Sector. A wreath laying ceremony with full honours and great ardour by war veterans and the Commander of Headquarter 8 Sector was performed.

The ceremony was witnessed by a large number of ex-servicemen, children and various civil dignitaries of the area. The celebration consisted of cultural programmes including performance of Kashmiri dance by a local dance group, patriotic songs by school children and a battle depiction of ‘Op Gazab', which was fought at the Tangdhar Sector by the Indian troops.

Last but not the least was ‘khukri dance' performed by the Gorkha soldiers which took the audience by awe.

The war veterans were felicitated by the Commander 8 Sector in recognition of their valuable sacrifices and in achieving the glorious victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

The emotions of patriotism were running high and the chantings of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai' filled the entire place.

The victory flame was later escorted for night halt at the 15 Rashtriya Rifles Quarter Guard. On Sunday, will be bid adieu for the 59 Medium Regiment Aegis, 19 Artillery Brigade, for further celebrations.

