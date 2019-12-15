Swastika sign on police signage at Delhi PHQ raises eyebrows

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Amid the various sights and sounds of the protesters in front of Delhi police headquarters at ITO in the national capital, a swastika sign daubed on a police signboard is catching the attention.

CPI-M's Brinda Karat said that while violent protests are not to be supported, police action is unacceptable and demanded that Jamia should be freed from police action.

The evening has gradually seen protesters gathering near the Delhi police headquarters to protest the police action against Jamia Millia Islamia students on Sunday evening.

The protesters raised slogans in front of the PHQ against the police. rna/pvn/skp/