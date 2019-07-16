Swatantra Dev Singh replaces Mahendra Nath Pandey as BJP UP chief

New Delhi [India], July (ANI): BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday appointed Swatantra Dev Singh as chief of party's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Singh, who is currently serving as Minister of State with Independent Charge for Transport and Protocol in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government, was appointed at the post with immediate effect, said a BJP release undersigned by national general secretary Arun Singh.



The BJP leader would take over charge from outgoing state chief and Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Swatantra Dev Singh for his appointment as the President of Uttar Pradesh BJP," Adityanath tweeted.

BJP had won 62 parliamentary seats out of 80 in the recently concluded general elections.

Earlier in the day, Shah also appointed Chandrakant Patil as the president of BJP's Maharashtra unit. (ANI)

