Swatantra Dev Singh to be elected unopposed as UP BJP chief

Lucknow, Jan 16 (IANS) UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh is all set to be elected unopposed to his post.

He is the sole candidate to have filed nomination for the post and a formal announcement of his election will be made on Friday.

State election officer Ashutosh Tandon said the announcement will be made after the formation of scrutiny and withdrawal is complete.

Swatantra Dev Singh was appointed UP BJP chief in July last year after the then state President Mahendra Nath Pandey was inducted into the Union cabinet.

A popular leader, Swatantra Dev Singh belongs to the Kurmi community and is the party's OBC face in Uttar Pradesh.