Sweden announces further extension of nationwide COVID-19 restrictions

Stockholm [Sweden], January 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The Swedish government on Thursday decided to extend restrictive coronavirus-related measures over the surge in infections, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said.



Lofven told reporters that the epidemiological situation in the country remained critical with the healthcare system put under immense pressure.

"The recommendation for the use of protective masks in public transport will be in force until spring," the prime minister said.

Restaurants and bars will not be allowed to serve alcohol after 8.00 p.m. (19:00 GMT) up until February 7.

Lofven also directed that the government agencies must take further measures to increase the proportion of employees working from home.

Additionally, the authorities adjusted and extended their recommendations on secondary schools.

"The adjustments means that education in the upper secondary school must combine distance learning and full-time classroom learning. These recommendations are valid until April 1," Swedish Education Minister Anna Ekstrom said during the same briefing.

Sweden has so far recorded about 538,000 COVID-19 cases and 10,700 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

