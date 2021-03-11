Swedish Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel test positive for Covid-19

Stockholm [Sweden], March 12 (ANI): Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel Westling have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Swedish Royal Court on Thursday.



"On Wednesday 10 March, Their Royal Highnesses The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel isolated themselves after the Crown Princess experienced cold symptoms. Today, the Crown Princess Couple tested positive for covid-19," the palace said in a statement.

The palace further said that the Crown Princess and Prince Daniel are doing well under the circumstances with only mild symptoms.

"Immediately after the symptoms of illness appeared, The Crown Princess, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar were quarantined at home. Contact tracing is initiated under the supervision of the Physician to His Majesty The King," the palace said.

The couple did not attend Thursday's events, according to the statement, including a memorial service at Drottningholm Palace Chapel which was instead attended by Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia.

Friday's Name Day celebration of the Crown at the Royal Palace is also canceled, the statement said. (ANI)

