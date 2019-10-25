Sweet Bonding

<br>Dry fruits laddu

Ingredients:

Almond 100 gm<br>Pistachio 100 gm<br>Cashew 100 gm<br>Dry figs 100 gm<br>Mawa 50 gm<br>Honey 30 gm<br>Ghee 60 gm<br>Sugar 300 gm<br>Dry coconut 120 gms

<br>Method

Soak dry figs one day prior.<br>Shallow fry dry fruits and coconut in the ghee<br>Boil sugar with a little amount of water to make 1 string sugar syrup.<br>Add honey and dry fruit mix and cook till it gets thick.<br>Allow the mixture to cool.<br>Once it cools, make rolls of 50 gm each<br>

Portions 16 portion/50gram each<br> Served with tea/coffee Green tea pistachio bonbons <br> <br>Ingredients Fresh cream 345 gm<br>Matcha powder 45 gm<br>White chocolate 1000 gm<br>Butter unsalted 100 gm<br>Pistachio paste 50 gm<br>Cocoa butter 100 gm<br>Colour green and yellow-As required <br>Method Combine and heat fresh cream, matcha powder and pistachio paste till it reaches 50*C.<br>Pour the mixture in the chocolate callets and blend.<br>Add and blend soft butter once the temperature of the mixture reaches 35*C.<br> Portions 60 portion/12gram each<br> Served with tea/coffee (N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)