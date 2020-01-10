Sweetness served

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANSlife) Makar Sankranti is celebrated widely across entire India in different ways and everyone welcomes the new season of harvest in their own indigenous manner. With every celebration comes the sweet delicacies which are prepared.

However, if you are watching your health and diet plans, you can refer to these delicious recipes with great flavors created by Chef Meraj, Executive Chef, Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai.

**Gluten free Sesame and Oat meal Cake

Ingredients

½ cup- Sesame Seed white 1 1/3 cups - Quinoa Flour 1 Cup - Oatmeal 1 1/3 cup- Boiling Water ½ cup- Butter 3/4 cup - Sugar ¾ cup- Dark Brown Sugar 2- eggs 1 tsp- Baking Soda 1 tsp- Salt 1 tsp- Cinnamon Powder 1 tsp- Vanilla Essence For the frosting 1 ½ cup - Dark Brown Sugar 6 tbsp. - Butter 1 tsp- Vanilla Essence ¼ cup- Cream ½ cup- Pecan 1/2 cup Shredded Coconut Flakes Method 1. Collect all ingredients together. 2. Heat oven 170 degree Celsius. Grease baking tray and keep aside 3. Put oat meal in a bowl and add boiling water. Stir to combine and let stand for 15 min. 4. Combine ½ cup butter with sugars in a mixing bowl and beat on high until light and fluffy. 5. Add eggs, oat meal, and quinoa flour, baking soda, salt, sesame seed cinnamon and vanilla and beat until thoroughly blended. 6. Pour cake batter in prepared baking dish. 7. Bake for 40 min. 8. Combine frosting mixture, while the cake is baking. 9. After cake comes out from the oven, spread the frosting mixture evenly over the top of the hot cake. 10. The cake needs to be broil about inches above from the broiler, until it turns the frosting in golden brown. 11. Cool it down before serving. Keto Cookies with Almond Flour, Flax Seed and Chocolate Chips Ingredients 1 cup- Finely ground Almond Flour 2-4 tbsp. - Sugar free Chocolate Chip 2 tbsp. - Powdered Sugar Free Sugar (Natura Diet) ¼ tsp- Salt 1/8 tsp - Baking Soda 2 tbsp. - Coconut Oil 1 tsp- Vanilla Essence 2-3 tsp- Soya Milk Method 1. Pre heat oven to 170 degree Celsius, stir dry ingredients very well. 2. Add wet to form a dough and shape in to cookies. 3. Place on a cookie tray and bake on the centre rack for 12 min. 4. Cool it down for 10 min. Once it cools down it gets firm.