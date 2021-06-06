Swimming pool owner booked for operating pool during lockdown in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Ghaziabad police on Saturday conducted a raid at a private swimming pool after receiving information that the pool is being operated during the ongoing lockdown.



The owner of a swimming pool in Ghaziabad has been booked for allegedly operating the pool. With COVID curfew still in place, locals violated lockdown rules and gathered at the pool in large numbers.

"We received information through locals that a pool in Loni Border area had secretly opened its doors to locals. A police team immediately reached the spot. The owner has been booked and a case has been filed against him under various sections," said Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Loni area Atul Sonkar.

Dozens of men can be seen rushing from the pool as police entered the compound during the raid. Some of the locals also dived into the swimming pool in an attempt to escape. (ANI)

