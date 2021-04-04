  1. Sify.com
  4. Swiss light virtual candles in tribute for Coronavirus victims

Switzerland lights candles in tribute to COVID victims (Photo/Credit: Reuters Image)

Zurich [Switzerland], April 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Swiss lit hundreds of virtual candles on Saturday to remember more than 9.7 million people who died during the COVID-19 pandemic and send a message of hope to the living.

The candlelit vigil began with President Guy Parmelin lighting a wax candle in a video address to the nation. He said that a year after the outbreak began the Alpine nation was "starting to see a light at the horizon of this crisis."
The vigil will continue for 50 days from Easter until Whitsunday.
A candle can be lit at the website offreunelumiere.ch. It is represented by a flickering dot that appears on the online map of Switzerland according to your place of residence.
Candles come in four colours depending on whether they are lit in memory of a deceased person, as a sign of gratitude, union or hope. More than 1,700 candles have been kindled by Saturday evening. (ANI/Sputnik)

