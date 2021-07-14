Sydney extends lockdown till July 30

Sydney [Australia], July 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) on Wednesday announced to extended the lockdown on the Greater Sydney and surrounding areas for at least another two weeks until July 30.



The decision came after the state recorded 97 locally acquired cases in the past 24 hours to 8.00 pm on Tuesday night, out of 65,000 tests conducted overnight.

"We are constantly reviewing the health advice and will continue to update the community if any changes are required," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Health Minister Brad Hazzard said in a statement.

"This means the restrictions currently in place across Greater Sydney including the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour will remain in place until this time."

The online learning for students will also continue for another two weeks. (ANI/Xinhua)

