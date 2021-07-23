Syed Ainul Hasan new Vice Chancellor of National Urdu University

According to a communication received from the Ministry of Education, the President of India, in his capacity as the visitor of MANUU, is pleased to appoint Professor Hasan as the VC, the varsity said in a statement.

Hyderabad, July 23 (IANS) Renowned Persian scholar Syed Ainul Hasan has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad.

Hasan will be the fifth VC of the university located in the heart of Hyderabad's IT district and will serve for five years.

A Professor of Persian and Central Asian Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, he was also the Dean for its School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies.

Hasan is also the President of All India Persian Scholars Association. With more than 34 years of teaching experience, he guided 87 research scholars and also authored 13 books.

As a visiting professor, he travels to Rutgers State University, New Jersey, US under the Fulbright programme.

"He is a specialist in the field of Indo-Iran, Indo-Arab relations and comparative literature," the statement added.

