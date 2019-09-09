SYL issue will be resolved amicably: Punjab CM

Interacting with the media after inaugurating the Digital Investigation Training and Analysis Centre (DITAC) in Mohali near here, he said teams of the two states, led by their respective Chief Secretaries, were engaged in dialogue and three-four rounds of talks had already been held.

The two states would take the process of dialogue forward and he hoped the matter could be resolved through discussion in the four-month timeframe set by the Supreme Court, Amarinder Singh said in response to a question.

It would be better for all concerned if the issue is settled through talks, he added.

Replying to another question, the Chief Minister made it clear there was no question of the state backing out of support for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to hold its celebration of the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, as was being alleged.

The government would extend full support to the religious body for any event it planned to hold within the Gurdwara Sahib precincts, while the state would hold the main event outside the premises, as in the past, he said.

As a religious body, the SGPC was entitled to hold any event within the gurdwaras it control, he said, but once again appealed to them to cooperate with his government in holding a joint state-level programme, befitting of the historic occasion.

On the performance of the Modi government on completion of 100 days, Amarinder Singh said it was too soon to evaluate and one would have to wait to make any assessment.

However, he said India needed stability, and as a secular nation, the government would have to take all religions along to ensure the country's progress.

On the issue of the case registered against Lok Insaf Party legislator Simarjit Singh Bains by the police, the Chief Minister said he had issued the necessary instructions after seeing the video showing Bains abusing the Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner.

Nobody had the right to enter any government official's office and misbehave in this manner, he said, but added that, at the same time, he had also directed all officers to extend all respect to the common citizens and elected representatives.

Expressing concern over the growing stray dog menace in the state, the Chief Minister said he had already ordered a state-wide sterilization drive.

There were 425,000 stray dogs in state and around 1.25 lakh dog bite cases had been reported, he said.