Sylendra Babu appointed DGP of Tamil Nadu

Chennai, June 29 (IANS) 1987-batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, C. Sylendra Babu has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of the state.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had on Monday shortlisted the names of C. Sylendra Babu, Karan Singha (1987 batch) and Sanjeev Arora (1988 batch).