Syria calls for lifting Western sanctions

Damascus, Aug 25 (IANS) Syrian Parliament Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh has slammed the Western sanctions imposed on the country as a violation of international Law, calling for the lifting of such measures completely.

On Tuesday, Sabbagh, during his meeting with a visiting delegation from the European Parliament headed by French politician Thierry Mariani, voiced appreciation for the latter's stances in supporting Syria, affirming the importance of conveying what Syrians have been suffering to the public in France and Europe, reports Xinhua news agency.