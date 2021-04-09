Syria urges UNSC to prevent Israeli attacks

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry highlighted the need to hold Israel accountable for its "terrorism and crimes committed against the Syrian and Palestinian peoples and its continuous support for terrorist organisations", reports Xinhua news agency.

Damascus, April 9 (IANS) The Syrian Foreign Ministry has urged the UN Security Council to take "decisive and immediate measures to prevent the repetition of Israeli attacks on the Syrian territory".

Israel has yet to respond to the accusation from the Syrian government.

The statement comes as Israeli warplanes fired missiles on Wednesday night against Syrian military positions in the countryside of the capital Damascus.

Pro-rebel activists said four pro-government fighters were killed in the attack while a weapon depot was destroyed.

The Ministry also slammed the Israeli attack as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, principles of international law and relevant Security Council resolutions that demand respect for the sovereignty of Syria.

According to reports, Israel in recent years has carried out numerous airstrikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria.

--IANS

ksk/