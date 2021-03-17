Syria voices rejection of foreign interference in China's affairs

Damascus, March 17 (IANS) The Syrian Foreign Ministry has stressed its rejection of foreign interference in China's affairs, saying no country or party has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of independent and sovereign states, according to the state news agency SANA.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said that all kinds of interference in China's affairs are considered as a flagrant violation of international law and the principle that a country has sovereignty over its territory, Xinhua reported.