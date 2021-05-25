Syrian oppn figure slams upcoming prez polls as 'illegal'

"These elections contradict what (the UN Security Council resolution setting out a political settlement in Syria) calls for, which is the holding of free and fair elections in accordance with a new constitution administered under UN supervision," Hadi al-Bahra, co-chair of the opposition Syrian Constitutional Committee, told dpa news agency.

Damascus, May 25 (IANS) A top Syrian opposition figure on Tuesday slammed the upcoming presidential elections in the country as a blatant attempt by the incumbent regime to undermine the ongoing political process.

He stressed that "the illegal elections" that are due to be held on Wednesday will prolong the suffering of the Syrian people.

"Currently there is no safe and neutral environment that enables all Syrians to exercise their right in casting their vote," the opposition figure said.

Meanwhile, all preparations and measures for the Syrian presidential elections are ready, state media reported.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted Interior Minister General Mohammed al-Rahmoun as saying that a total of 12,102 polling stations have been set u.

He added that the number of the citizens who have the right to vote inside Syria and abroad is estimated at 18 million.

Syria's current president, Bashar al-Assad, 55, is expected to win a fourth seven-year term in office in Wednesday's vote that the opposition has dismissed as a sham.

The Supreme Constitutional Court has approved three candidates to run in the presidential race, including al-Assad.

The two others are Abdullah Salloum, an former government minister, and Mahmoud Marai, an opposition figure.

