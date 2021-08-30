Syrian Prez discusses economic cooperation with Iran FM

Both sides discussed the economic and trade cooperation and ways to cope with the sanctions imposed by the Western countries, mainly from the US, Xinhua news agency reported citing SANA as saying.

Damascus, Aug 30 (IANS) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad discussed economic cooperation with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in the capital Damascus, according to the state news agency SANA.

Talks between the two sides also focused on the latest regional and international developments.

Abdollahian briefed Assad on the outcomes of the Cooperation and Partnership Conference, with the two sides affirming that the region's future should be made by the will of its people, according to SANA.

Assad also stressed that the continuous cooperation between Syria and Iran has given positive results in protecting the interests of the two countries and peoples, particularly in combating terrorism.

Syria will continue to combat terrorism until all the lands are liberated, Assad affirmed.

Meanwhile, Abdollahian pointed out that Iran and Syria have achieved great victories in the war against terrorism, reiterating his country's continuous support for Syria and its people to confront terrorism in all its forms.

--IANS

ksk/