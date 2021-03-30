Syrian Prez, wife recover from Covid

Damascus, March 30 (IANS) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma, have recovered from the coronavirus and returned to their duties, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"After the end of the quarantine period, the disappearance of Covid-19 symptoms, and the negative result of the PCR swabs, President Bashar al-Assad and Asma al-Assad returned starting today to their work normally," dpa news agency quoted the statement as saying.