Syrian Prez, wife recover from Covid

Damascus, March 30 (IANS) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma, have recovered from the coronavirus and returned to their duties, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.
"After the end of the quarantine period, the disappearance of Covid-19 symptoms, and the negative result of the PCR swabs, President Bashar al-Assad and Asma al-Assad returned starting today to their work normally," dpa news agency quoted the statement as saying.
On March 8, the presidency announced that the President and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus, but were in good health.
Syria has so far officially recorded 18,638 coronavirus cases and 1,247 deaths, but the actual number is estimated to be much higher.
Syria has been in crisis since peaceful pro-democracy protests in March 2011 evolved into a full-blown war, drawing in foreign fighters and powers.
