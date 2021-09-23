Syro-Malabar Church comes out in support of Pala Bishop over his 'love and narcotic jihad' remark

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala on Wednesday came out in the support of Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, alleging a concerted move to isolate and attack him for some 'warnings' issued by him against organized anti-social activities.



A statement was issued by the Public Affairs Commission of Syro-Malabar Church led by Mar Andrews Thazhath on Wednesday and said that the Pala Bishop never defamed any community, religion or creed.

"It is unfortunate that the ongoing controversy over some of the warnings which Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt has given to the congregation. It is clear to everyone that he never spoke in a way that defamed any community, religion or creed. At the same time, he warned of some organized anti-social activities. The Pala diocese has also stated that he did not speak out against any religion or creed," the statement said.

"Those who are consciously campaigning to isolate and attack him by accusing him of preaching religious rivalry are requested to withdraw from it. While context and motive of his speech are clear, we recognise that call for action against him is deliberate," it said.

"Such moves will only serve to destroy brotherhood and co-existence that exists in Kerala society... We are making clear that we will stand against this and will stand united with him (Pala bishop)," it added.

This comes after a controversial "love and narcotic jihad" remark by Kallarangatt triggered a row in Kerala's political circles.

Pala Bishop, while addressing devotees at a church on September 9, had alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and said that these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims. (ANI)

