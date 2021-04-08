T-Fiber project to cover all municipalities across Telangana

As part of the project expansion, the Minister directed the officials to conduct a survey in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and submit a report at the earliest.

Hyderabad, April 8 (IANS) Telangana's Minister for Information Technology and Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday directed officials to expand the Telangana Fiber Grid (T-Fiber) project to all the municipalities across the state.

KTR, as the Minister is popularly known, on Thursday held a meeting with the Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Board meeting at T-Hub. He enquired about the work status of T-Fiber.

During the meeting, officials informed the Minister that by August this year every village will be extended fiber connectivity and works were being executed accordingly.

KTR instructed the officials to commence the exercise of extending fiber connectivity to 30,000 government offices on a priority basis from June.

As per Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's instructions, all the Rythu Vedikas should be extended fiber connectivity, the minister told the officials adding that this would benefit the farmers in accessing internet services.

The officials informed that already connectivity was extended to five Rythu Vedikas under a pilot project.

The minister further wanted the officials to consider examining broadband connectivity as a utility and work out a mechanism for extending connectivity to each household in all the towns across the state.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief Krupakar Reddy, and T-Fiber MD Sujai Karampuri were present in the meeting.

