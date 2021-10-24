T20 WC: Excitement begins, artists create art ahead of India-Pak match

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art in Odisha's Puri ahead of the match.Another artist from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, Zuhaib also made a portrait of the Indian cricket team's skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan team's captain Babar Azam with coal.The zeal among fans is at an all-time high as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for the clash in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.India and Pakistan will square off against each other on Sunday evening in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and it will be after a gap of two years that these two teams will meet on the cricket pitch, having last played in the 50-over World Cup in 2019. (ANI)