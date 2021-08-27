Table hospital fires report in next Assembly session, SC to Gujarat govt

As Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted it will be appropriate that commission's report is first tabled in the House or it will set a wrong precedent, a bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah told Mehta to communicate its view on the tabling of the report to the Gujarat government.

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Gujarat government to table the report of inquiry commission, headed by Justice (retd) D.A. Mehta, in connection with the fire incidents at hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad last year, on the first day of next Assembly session.

The bench noted that the victims' counsel seek the report of the commission, therefore it will be appropriate if it is tabled in the House first.

Mehta submitted he will request the government table the report as soon as possible, as the next Assembly session is scheduled in September. He sought three weeks' time.

The direction from the top court came during the hearing of a suo motu matter on the proper treatment of Covid-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in the hospitals. The top court had taken cognisance of the matter following the fire incidents in the hospitals last year.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing some victims' families, sought compensation for the victims. He added in order to file their response, the report of the commission should also be shared with them.

The Supreme Court on July 19 had observed that hospitals have become large industries thriving on human distress, and it is better they are closed. It added that the state governments can provide better hospitals, instead of permitting private hospitals operate from small residential buildings.

--IANS

ss/vd