Tablets distributed to meritorious students in j-K's Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 8 (ANI): Tablets were distributed among the meritorious students -- who have excelled in board examinations -- in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday.



Ten meritorious students from Billawer, Basholi, and Kathua were given the free cost digital learning tab for support in their higher studies. The newly renovated resources center for online classes is set up for future online classes in government schools.

Director of School Education Jammu Anuradha Gupta said that the government is working on the holistic development of students, art integrated learning, and flexibility in learning choice for skill development.

"The tabs have been given with an objective to motivate them as their merit has been recognised. The digital interventions are very important, this gives a world of information," said Gupta.

The Director of School Education also lauded the effort put in by the team to give a fillip to the hidden talent of staff and students and hailed it as a unique idea of nurturing not only the hidden tendencies of students but teachers also which otherwise remain unexplored. (ANI)

