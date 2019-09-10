Tabrez lynching: Murder charge against accused dropped

New Delhi: Jharkhand Police have dropped charges under Indian Penal Code Section 302 against 11 accused in Tabrez Ansari lynching case.

Ansari, 24, died after he was attacked by a mob that accused him of theft in Saraikela-Kharsawan, Jharkhand, in June.

In a video that went viral after the incident, Ansari was seen being forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

Eleven people were arrested in connection with the death Ansari and Two police personnel were suspended in connection with the incident.

Citing the 'final post-mortem report' that said Ansari died of 'cardiac arrest', police filed the chargesheet under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) last month. The cops also stated that it was 'not a case of pre-meditated murder'. Earlier, police had invoked murder charge in the first information report filed on a complaint by Ansari’s wife.