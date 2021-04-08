Tackle human trafficking with victim-centred approach: Andhra Guv

Amaravati, April 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has stressed on the need to tackle the menace of human trafficking with a victim-centred approach.

"The set of five user-friendly handbooks on human trafficking will be helpful to the duty-bearers in Andhra Pradesh as a useful tool in the prevention and tackling of human trafficking in the state," said Harichandan on Thursday during the launch of the 'handbooks on countering human trafficking'.