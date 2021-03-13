Tainted K'taka leader Jarakiholi seeks thorough probe into sex CD scandal

According to the police, Nagaraj arrived with a signed duly complaint copy from Ramesh Jarakiholi and submitted it to us.

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) Tainted BJP leader, Ramesh Jarakiholi on Saturday lodged a complaint with Sadashivanagar police through one of his close aides and former MLA, M. V. Nagaraj, the police said.

"We are verifying the veracity of this complaint," the officer told IANS.

According to the police, there is no mention of anyone's name; it just states that 'Fake CD' was released to defame him by 'unknown people'.

The police added that the complaint also requests the police to 'investigate' thoroughly into the alleged episode.

The complaint by Ramesh Jarakiholi assumes significance in the backdrop of Karnataka government forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Police Commissioner, (West) Soumendu Mukherjee two days ago.

The SIT was formed after a CD was released to news channels in which Ramesh Jarakiholi was seen in compromising position with a woman, which went viral and this cost him ministerial berth.

Ramesh is one among 17 legislators who defected from Congress and JD(S) parties which brought down the coalition government headed by H. D. Kumaraswamy in 2019 and paved the way for forming of BJP government headed by its leader B. S. Yediyurappa.

--IANS

nbh/ash