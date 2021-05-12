TAIPA urges DoT to categorise telecom field personnel as 'frontline workers'

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has written to Anshu Prakash, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking the inclusion of telecom field personnel under 'frontline workers' category for priority in Covid-19.

Noting that the whole country is facing the second wave of Covid-19 which is more intense than the previous one, TAIPA said in a statement that in this regard, the telecom industry has huge manpower consisting of frontline workers who have been working tirelessly during lockdowns to maintain the round-the-clock telecom and internet services.