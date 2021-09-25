Taiwan accuses China of 'bullying' after largest warplane incursions

Taipei [Taiwan], September 26 (ANI): Taiwan on Thursday accused China of "bullying" after Beijing sent a total of 24 warplanes into its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the third-largest incursion in the past two years of heightened tensions between Beijing and Taipei, US media reported.



The People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, anti-submarine planes and airborne early warning and control planes, entered Taiwan's ADIZ in two groups -- one of 19 planes and the second cohort of five jets that came later in the day, CNN reported.

Citing a map released by Taiwan's Defense Ministry, CNN reported that some Chinese aircraft, including H-6 bombers, flying around the southern part of Taiwan, and angling up to the island's east.

In response, the ministry said radio warnings were issued and air defense missile systems were deployed to monitor the activity.

The air incursions came a day after Taiwan officially submitted an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) free-trade pact.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island. (ANI)

