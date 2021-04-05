Taiwan condoles death of Indian security personnel in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack

Taipei [Taiwan], April 5 (ANI): Taiwan on Monday condoled the killings of 22 Indian security personnel in a Naxal ambush in Chhattisgarh and prayed for the recovery of the injured.



"Our deepest condolences on the loss of life and injuries in the Chhatisgarh ambush. Thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims, and heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded. Taiwan stands with India and supports its national integrity," tweeted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan).

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Maoists near Jonnaguda village around noon.

At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in the attack, while 31 sustained injuries in the encounter, Chhattisgarh Police said.

Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the attack, on Sunday said that there was absolutely no intelligence or operational failure in the operation. (ANI)

