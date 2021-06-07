Taiwan extends strict Covid curbs

Taiwan announced a nationwide Level 3 Covid-19 alert in mid-May, when locally transmitted cases surged, and imposed strict virus control measures for social gatherings and venues until June 14, dpa news agency reported.

Taipei, June 7 (IANS) Strict virus control measures will be extended across Taiwain through late June, officials announced on Monday, noting that the emergence of new coronavirus infections have not slowed down.

Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung told a news conference on Monday that the alert will now last through June 28.

Educational institutions will remain closed and eating indoors at dining establishments remains prohibited.

The extension also postpones the nationwide college entrance examination, pushing it from early July to late July.

The hotspots in the recent wave of infections have spread from northern Taiwan, including Taipei, to Miaoli in central Taiwan, where more than 230 Covid-19 patients were found among migrant workers and Taiwanese employees at three electronic companies.

The case counts are expected to grow as large-scale coronavirus testing has been launched for employees of the virus-hit companies, as well as others.

The Labour Ministry said on Monday that it aims to improve housing conditions to lower the risk of infection for migrant workers nationwide.

The Ministry said that by Wednesday, more than 1,168 collective dormitories shared by more than 50 migrant workers each will be reviewed.

The CECC on Monday announced 211 domestically transmitted coronavirus cases, three imported ones and 26 related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan, an island of 23.6 million people, has confirmed a total of 11,491 infections, including 10,290 locally transmitted ones.

The death toll has reached 286.

