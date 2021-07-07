Taiwan jobless rate rises to over 7-yr high

May's jobless rate was the highest since November 2013, when it hit 4.16 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

Taipei, July 7 (IANS) Taiwan's unemployment rate has increased to more than a seven year high of 4.11 per cent, as tight Covid-19 curbs have directly impacted the job market, the country's statistics authority said.

The island's unemployed population rose to 489,000 in May, up 54,000 from April.

The service industry suffered the most from the epidemic, with 86,000 jobs shed.

Some 792,000 people had working hours of less than 35 hours per week in May, up 603,000 from a month ago.

Taiwan raised its alert level in May to control a spike in infections, limiting personal gatherings, closing entertainment venues and stopping restaurants from offering dine-in services.

