Taiwan reports another incursion by Chinese warplane: Report

Taipei [Taiwan], April 4 (ANI): In yet another incursion, a Chinese warplane entered the Taiwanese southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday.



The aircraft flew into the airspace between Taiwan and the Dongsha Islands in the South China Sea, which are controlled by Taiwan, according to a chart provided by Taiwan Defence Ministry, Focus Taiwan reported.

In response to the incursion, Taiwan's Air Force scrambled planes to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issued radio warnings and mobilized air defence assets until the Chinese aircraft left the ADIZ, the ministry added.

Air defence identification zones are early warning systems that help countries detect incursions into their airspace.

Any aircraft entering such an area is supposed to report its route and purpose to the "host" nation, though the zones are classified as international airspace and pilots are not legally bound to make such a notification.

Over the past few months, Taiwan has reported incursion by Chinese warplanes into ADIZ almost daily.

On March 26, Taiwan reported the incursion of 20 Chinese warplanes.

Last month, Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-change termed the incursion by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADZ) as "unnecessary" and "thoughtless."

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.

China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

Wu Qian, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defence, on January 28 "warned" the people wanting "Taiwan independence" and had said that "those who play with fire will set themselves on fire, and seeking 'Taiwan independence' means nothing but war". (ANI)

