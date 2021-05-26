Taiwan varsity donates 10 oxygen concentrators to Chennai hospital

NTHU said that the gesture is part of the "Love from NTHU Taiwan" campaign.

The university in a press statement said that the oxygen concentrators were handed over to the hospital on Tuesday.

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) Taiwan's National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) has donated 10 oxygen concentrators to the SRM Medical college hospital in Chennai.

Funds for the oxygen concentrators were raised through contributions from the NTHU Alumni association and the Institute's Centre for India Studies.

The statement said that the SRM Institute of Science and Technology is a strategic partner of NTHU and a dedicated Taiwan Education centre is established in the SRM university campus.

The university said that the donation was the result of the concern of the people of Taiwan for India and that it chose the SRM Institute of Science and Technology as it has been one of the most important partners of NTHU.

The SRM Institute has more than 20 academic partnerships with NTHU and the Taiwan education centre at SRM Institute is the only centre in the country to offer Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language certification exam.

--IANS

aal/sdr/bg