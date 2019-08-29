Taj Mahal gets babycare and feeding room for convenience of female tourists

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday inaugurated a Babycare and Feeding Room in the campus of world-famous monument Taj Mahal in Agra and began the operation of a water conservation system at the historic site.



The Babycare and Feeding room in Taj Mahal has been inaugurated for the convenience of female tourists, the Union Minister stated.

He urged all the officials and citizens to take a vow for keeping our iconic heritage sites clean and making it accessible for all visitors.

Outlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the people of the country to join hands for water conservation and create a Jan-Andolan along the lines of the Swachh Bharat Mission, he also inaugurated a water conservation system. (ANI)

