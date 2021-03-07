Taj Mahal, New Delhi announces the launch of the re-imagined new chambers

The new Chambers at Taj Mahal, New Delhi offers classic elegance in a contemporary setting in the capital's landmark location with stunning views of the city's skyline. With the recent launch of The Chambers Global Membership, members can enjoy enhanced privileges and benefits.

Satyajeet Krishnan, Area Director -- New Delhi and General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said, "The Chambers is for a community of members, who are accomplished acclaimed achievers. The renovated Chambers with elegant and stylish spaces, and a world class restaurant offering modern gourmet cuisine will give members access to an uber-luxury private and exclusive club at the city's most distinguished address. Taj Mahal, New Delhi has been on a transformational journey for the past 18 months and with the new Machan, Emperor's Lounge, tastefully done rooms and now The Chambers, we look forward to welcoming guests to the next chapter of the hotel's illustrious history."