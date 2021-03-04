Taj Wellington Mews, Chennai to be all-women-managed residences

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) Ahead of the International Women's Day celebrated on March 8, hospitality major Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Thursday announced that its Taj Wellington Mews will be an all women managed luxury residences.
Located in the Old Mahabalipuram-IT corridor here, Taj Wellington Mews will have 112 residences and will open soon for guests.
The property will be led by a woman General Manager and a team of over 100 women across all operations and other departments, the company said in a statement issued here.
According to the company, this initiative is in line with its efforts in creating an equitable workplace and ecosystem, while empowering women in the hospitality industry.
--IANS
vj/ash