Tajinder Bagga sends legal notice Swamy for 'defamatory' comments

The notice said that if Swamy fails to submit a written apology within seven days from the receipt of the notice, Bagga will proceed legally to appropriate courts of law for causing defamation.

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Two days after threatening legal action, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), on Friday sent a legal notice to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy for allegedly making defamatory comments against him on social media.

Sharing a copy of the legal notice, the BJP's youth wing secretary tweeted, "Sent legal Notice to Dr @Swamy39 through my advocate Vikas Padora. Will file a civil and criminal defamation case if he does not apologise in one week."

On September 28, Swamy had tweeted, "Delhi journalists inform me that before joining BJP, Tajinder Bagga had been jailed many times for petty crimes by the New Delhi Mandir Marg Police Station. True, if so Nadda should know."

Quoting Swamy's tweet, Bagga had replied: "Dr @swamy39 heard you are James Bond ke Chacha. Instead of tweeting call Mandir Marg SHO, take details and expose me. Giving you 48 hours, uske baad meri turn (after that my turn). Your time starts now."

Asking Swamy to justify his tweet, the legal notice asked him to provide details of all serial numbers of FIRs which have been reportedly registered against Bagga at the Mandir Marg Police Station.

--IANS

ssb/arm