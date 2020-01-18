Take a 'paw'se and enjoy 'purr'fect staycation

<br>

Here are those heavenly stays and villas where you can take your pets this weekend:

1. Shivom Villa 12, Pawna <br>It's a villa in nature's lap, surrounded by clean and green environment. The best part about this place is that, it has a huge lawn, where you can just play and have some fun time with your pets. Or maybe you can just set up a lunch dine in the fresh environment and enjoy your meal in the wintery sun light. Imagine! It's gonna be awesome!

2. Casa Manga, Karjat<br>Surrounded by lush green nature, along with the hilly view, this place is perfect for a weekend getaway for the pet-parents. There are a number of activities which can take place in this beautiful view such as outdoor games or even setting up a bonfire will be perfect. You can visit this place along with your loved ones, and have a treat to yourself.

3. Nehamrit Farms, Murbad<br>It is a certified organic farm by Bureau Veritas. This farm is fully loaded with various fruits and vegetables, which means you can have an excellent "Farm to Table" experience. What's better than having a fully organic food in the nature's nest? This place is absolutely a must visit along with your friends, family and of course your pets. 4. The Mandrem House, Goa<br>This stay is luxurious and a peaceful one. Having the famous Mandrem Beach, on a walking distance, is the cherry on the cake. It also has a beautiful butterfly garden and a mango orchard in the villa, which is something new to explore. It allows you to have a peaceful yet comfortable quality time with your pets and your beloved ones. 5. Casa De Xanti, Goa<br>Casa De Xanti is a pet- lover's paradise. Its a beautiful getaway spot, having all the facilities. It has got a playful lawn, where you can enjoy along with your friends. And even you can set up a bonfire, have a musical night stay at this beautiful villa. It's in South Goa, which means its not flooded with tourists and provides a sense of serenity. <br>(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in) Editing by Aditi Roy