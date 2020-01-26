Take a minute to remember freedom fighters: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked people to remember the freedom fighters who played a crucial role in India's Independence.

"Today on 71st Republic Day, let's take a minute to thank all who fought for our freedom and shaped our country to be a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic with the adoption of the Constitution," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"Let us pledge to uphold and safeguard these values of our great nation," he added.

