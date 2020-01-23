Take a reading pledge at JLF 2020

Jaipur, Jan 23 (IANS) As the pink city welcomed the 13th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) on Thursday, leading publisher Penguin Random House India has set out to encourage more people to cultivate a reading habit.

Its new consumer campaign #PenguinReadingPledge, aims to encourage and induct more people to read. The publisher's pavillion at the festival venue extends an invitation to visitors to undertake a pledge to read - "something new, something different or even something more."

With over 50 leading Penguin authors attending the festival, the Penguin tent is expecting many of them to stop by and renew their vow to books and reading. "Amidst an influx of content all around us, Penguin is always looking for ways to bring people back to books, read more and discover literary gems. (The pledge) is a step in that direction", Niti Kumar, SVP, marketing, digital and communications said in a statement. "It will highlight the importance of books in our lives, in all its different avatars, whether physical books, e-books or audiobooks and open a whole new world of entertainment and information. We hope that people will join in our journey of keeping books relevant," Kumar added. The campaign will culminate on World Book Day on April 23, with the publishing company announcing the record number of pledges collected over this time. sj/sdr/