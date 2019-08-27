Take action to curb rising dengue cases: Goa Opposition

The demand by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat comes as the state Directorate of Health Services has upped efforts to contain malaria, including preventive fogging of public areas like schools, and government offices.

"The government should be aware that diseases like dengue rear their head during spells of sunshine which follow heavy rains. Several areas in Goa have reported a rise in the cases of dengue. The Health Ministry should work towards curbing it," Kamat told reporters.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the Goa government was "concerned about the issue" and several initiatives including starting an awareness campaign and fogging of key areas was being carried out. The state capital saw as many as 22 cases of suspected dengue, while the southernmost sub district of Canacona also saw a spurt of suspected cases.