Take measures to protect Wakf properties: Andhra CM

"Conduct a comprehensive study on Wakf lands, build compound walls around the properties and look into possibilities if they can be constructed under employment guarantee programme," he said.

Amaravati, Aug 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to take all measures to protect Wakf properties.

Holding a review meeting on the issue at his camp office, he instructed officials to appoint home guards for security of wakf lands.

"Take suggestions from experts to which extent they can be utilised," he said.

The Chief Minister told officials to conduct a survey on Wakf lands along with YSR Jaganna comprehensive land survey.

Similarly, Reddy directed officials to set up a Wakf Tribunal in Kurnool.

Meanwhile, officials informed the CM that 500 acres of Wakf lands were freed from encroachments after the YSRCP came to power.

Reddy also directed officials to open new cemeteries for minorities as a priority this year and ensure honorariums are being paid to imams, and pastors on time.

--IANS

sth/vd