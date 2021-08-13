Take steps to eradicate child begging, related problems in Delhi, PIL in HC

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the concerned departments of Centre and Delhi Government to properly observe and take requisite steps to eradicate child begging and related problems in and around Delhi.



The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal on Friday sought response of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), Delhi Police, Department of Social Welfare of Women and Children Development, Ministry of Education, and Union Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter and slated the matter for September 27.

The Petitioner Ajay Gautam, a social activist, through the plea, sought the issuance of directions to respondents to take suitable remedial steps to eradicate child begging and to strictly implement suggestions made by the DCPCR in its letter dated September 4, 2015.

The Petitioner further prayed for direction to authorities who are responsible, accountable, and answerable for the protection of child rights to review the measures/steps taken to stop incidents related to begging by children and to address problems arising out of it viz. child trafficking, prostitution, etc.

Petitioner submitted that child beggars are almost everywhere in Delhi, most commonly at traffic signals, railway stations, bus stands, religious places, colleges, and popular markets.

The plea stated that despite the presence of beggars in almost every part of the city, the department that is responsible for curbing this menace has failed to take any remedial steps.

The plea further stated that females carrying small children and toddlers can be easily seen begging at traffic signals, in markets, outside temples, and other important places like Railway stations, bus stops. One can easily spot women with toddlers and/or small girls and boys begging at the red-light crossing of Purana Qila and outside Zoo, India gate which is within a radius of 1-2 km of the Delhi High Court.

"Gangs/mafias members deliberately harm and injure and many times make these small children handicapped in order to get maximum sympathy of people. It has been commonly seen in winters that young girls hold toddlers without clothes to gain maximum sympathy," the plea added.

The petitioner in its plea has sought direction to respondents concerned to file a status report in the court after every three months and identify the number of destitute children who are involved or pushed into begging.

"Direct the Respondents to counsel and rehabilitate children who are pushed into begging and to make proper facilities for the proper education of children," the plea read. (ANI)

