Take strict measures to curb Covid, K'taka Guv tells state govt

After presiding over an all-party meeting here, Vala dropped enough hints that he is not averse to reintroduction of lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Bengaluru, April 20 (IANS) Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday urged the state government to take strict measures to contain the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the southern state.

"All I want is to see is a healthy Karnataka, and not wealthy Karnataka at this juncture as the world battles the deadly virus," he said in his communique released by the Raj Bhavan.

He added that the need of the hour is to take strong steps and tough measures to tackle this pandemic.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is recuperating in the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time in the last eight months, said that the Governor has directed the state government to take stringent measures to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

"He stressed to give equal priority to prevention along with providing treatment facilities to the infected persons. He also advised to give importance to a healthy Karnataka and to take the necessary steps based on the advice of the technical advisory committee," Yediyurappa said.

Apprising the Governor about the state government's initiatives to develop public healthcare infrastructure, Yediyurappa said that there has been a 12 per cent increase in total number of beds.

"The number of beds with oxygen support has increased considerably to 29,667 now," he said.

The CM also claimed that the state government is making continuous efforts to ensure proper treatment, medicines, ventilators etc. to the infected persons.

He added that an order has been issued asking the private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent beds for Covid patients.

"There is no shortage of Remdesevir vials," he disclosed during the meeting.

