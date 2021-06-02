Take 'student-friendly' decisions on Class 12 board exams like CBSE: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to CMs

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday appealed to the Chief ministers of states to take "student-friendly" decisions regarding the State Board Class 12 examination.



"Like CBSE, the state boards should also listen to the students, parents, teachers and take student-friendly decisions regarding the 12th examination," she tweeted.

"I appeal to the Chief Ministers, Education Ministers of the states to listen to the voice of the students and to give importance to protecting their health," she added. (translated from Hindi)

The government on Tuesday decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also on Tuesday informed that the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board examinations of Class 12 have been cancelled. (ANI)

