Take your dating offline, go on a real date this Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day celebrate your love interest by going on a date the old fashioned way with flowers, wine and candlelit dinner. To help you spend time in with your partner, ITC Hotels offers celebrations with a promise of WeAssure where you can share the joy of togetherness with love, appreciation, and gratitude.

Choose from an array of special offerings to make the date extra special:

ITC Maurya, New Delhi

Valentine's Day Party at rooftop

Been a while since you attended a party with your date? Head to the Valentine's Eve Party at the picturesque rooftop with a DJ performance.

February 13 at 7 p.m. onwards

Starts at Rs 4000 per couple

Gazebo at the Poolside

Indulge in a luxurious offering at the Poolside with your special one to make for a memorable evening. Experience a romantic evening amid sparkling azure waters, soothing green foliage and soft lounge music.

Rs 25,000 AI per couple

Ottimo at West View

Dine under the stars and add a glint of precious sparkle to your celebrations. A dinner with finest Italian cuisine and grills with live music awaits you and your loved one.

Rs 11,000 AI per couple (Indoor seating)

Rs 15,000 AI per couple (Outdoor seating)

Staycation

Months and months of lockdown and social distancing ruin the romance? It's time to check in for a staycation.

Rs 11,999 + Taxes for a couple with Breakfast and special Valentines Dinner at The Pavilion

Dum Pukht

Dine like a Nawab with your special one

Rs 5500 + Taxes per person

ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram

A Romantic Rendezvous

A proposal on the cards or are you trying to win that special someone? Profess your love in a romantic setting under the stars with mesmerizing candle-lit ambience, overlooking breathtaking views of the Aravali's. Spend cherished moments as you celebrate your togetherness with exclusive gazebo dining by the Ghats of Yamuna over curated courses and heady tipples.

Rs 20,000 plus taxes per couple

Valentine's Brunch Date

Rekindle your love and celebrate the spirit of romance over intimate dining experiences in the sun-kissed alfresco ambience of the picturesque Vrindavan lawns. Cherish moments of togetherness in unhurried luxury with an outdoor Valentine's Brunch serving premium beverages and delicacies making it an affair to remember on February 14, 2021

Rs 3,500 plus taxes per

